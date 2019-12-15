Ewan Hellyeah MacPherson
December 8, 2007 - December 4, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Ewan Hellyeah MacPherson was born in Oregon City, OR, to Amanda and Kenneth MacPherson. Ewan was an exuberant, sweet kid, and fiercely loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed fart jokes, donuts, cooking shows, snuggling, swimming, making things go fast, and playing video games. Our lives are much less of an adventure in his absence.
Ewan is survived by father, Kenneth; mother, Amanda; brother, Gunnar; both sets of grandparents; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; friends; and a lot of good people who rallied around him while he underwent treatment in 2012 and again earlier this year (Thank you).
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to either WHS Janice Franz Talent Show or Westside HS's Spaghetti Feed and help the next family struggling with a catastrophic hardship.