Fay Eileen Harvey
East Wenatchee, WA
Fay Eileen Harvey, devoted mother, beloved wife, and loyal friend to many, was born on March 7, 1963, and passed away suddenly on August 13, 2020, at the age of 57. Fay was born in Silver City, NM, to Thomas Charles and Marjorie Ann. She spent much of her young life in New Mexico, before moving to Washington. She spent her young adult life raising her three daughters and working as a housekeeper. She enjoyed the outdoors, visiting her friends, and spending time with her family. She loved a good book, and her most recent joy was her cat, Bootser, spending time with her daughters, and eight grandchildren.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Ann and Thomas Charles; sister, Alice Fenstermacher; and baby brother, Larry Charles, who passed shortly after birth. Fay is survived by her husband, Donald Harvey, Jr. of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Linda Goode of Michigan; daughter, Kathleen Bowman and son-in-law, Glenn Bowman of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Freedom Brown and son-in-law, Chris Brown of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Jamie Noble and son-in-law Kalen Phillips of Omak, WA; eight grandchildren: Justin Blackburn, Evan Blackburn, Carly Bowman, Emilee Brown, Kimberlee Brown, Vanessa Phillips, Alison Phillips, and Xander Phillips.
We will always carry Fay’s memory in our hearts.