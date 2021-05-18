Faye Dillon
Wenatchee, WA
Faye Dillon, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at home, with family by her side. Faye was born August 19, 1925, to parents, Fred and Marie Rampton in Salt Lake City, UT.
She married the love of her life, Glenn A. Dillon, on April 14, 1948. They were married 65 years and were blessed with five wonderful children. Her family was the center of her world. She dearly loved her times shared playing cards and getting together on special occasions. Her highlight of the day, usually around 2:00 p.m., was enjoying her Starbucks with family and friends. Faye loved golfing with family and friends and was a member at Three Lakes and also, The Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Thanks so much to the Hospice Team; especially Renata, for the tender loving care and continued support she gave mom and our family throughout.
Faye is survived by children: Glenn R. Dillon, Kenneth D. Dillon, Carol M. Ream, Diane E. Stacy (Ron) and Connie L. Bruskland (Dean): 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Glenn A. Dillon; parents: Fred and Marie Rampton; sister, LaRue Walker and huband (Steve); and grandson, Jeffery R. Dillon.
There will be a private family service. Memorial contributions in Faye’s name may be made to Hospice through Confluence Health Foundation, 518 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, Muscular Dystrophy Association, or charity of your choice. Please feel free to express any condolences and memories to chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.