Faye E. Davis, a retired school teacher and life-long resident of the Wenatchee Valley, died recently at the age of 97, following a brief illness. She was the third of four children born to Leo and Gladys Hill, who were orchardists in Malaga, WA. Faye graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1942, studied at Wenatchee Valley College for two years, and then transferred to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA. During her final semester (Spring of 1946), she met a returning GI named Joe Davis, whom she married in 1948. Two years later, she and Joe began teaching in the Eastmont School District, and then, came children. Although she loved to teach, Faye chose to stay home in order to raise her son and daughter, but duty called. During the 1960's, school districts desperately needed teachers to educate the baby boomers, so she returned to the classroom; teaching third grade at Kenroy Elementary School, until her retirement in 1988.
Faye lived a remarkable life. She was a devout Christian, a devoted wife, a loving mother, a faithful friend, a gifted educator, a diligent gardener, and a life-long learner. Of her, we truly may say, she quietly made our community a better place both by showing us how to live well and by teaching us the truths we must embrace and practice, in order to satisfy our deepest longings as human beings.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings; and then, in 2014, by her husband of 65 years, whose love and companionship she treasured until the end of her life. Faye is survived by a son and his wife (Mark and Pam Davis); a daughter (Janiece Davis); two grandchildren and their respective spouses; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Faye's funeral will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, on March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please leave your thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.