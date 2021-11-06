Faye Hankins
September 22, 1929 – November 3, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Faye Hankins went home to Heaven on November 3, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to be reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Faye and her twin brother, Ray, were born on a farm near Fayetteville, AR, on September 22, 1929, to Tommy and Irene Hendrickson. Faye was an early achiever and had a strong work ethic, even as a young child. She left the family farm, a month before she turned 14, to go to the city to attend Fayetteville High School. While attending high school, she paid for her room and board, by helping a young mother whose husband was away serving in the military. She cooked, cleaned, ironed clothes, and took care of the children. Upon the husbands return, Mom had to find a new job, a room to rent, and to her disappointment, she had to drop out of school. She worked in several restaurant kitchens, as well as waitressing. She was so good at it that she won several city and county “Waitress of the Year” awards. From there, she went to the University of Arkansas, where she worked with Nancy Bushman. Nancy introduced Faye to her son, Curtis Hankins, who had returned from fighting in WWII. They married, in 1946, and spent the next 18 years serving in the military. Their travels took them to Germany, Kansas, and Colorado, for two tours each, as well as California and Hawaii. After Curtis retired, in 1964, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA. Faye and Curtis had five children. After the youngest child started pre-school, in 1968, Faye fulfilled her lifelong goal of teaching, by getting a teaching position for the newly created Wenatchee/Eastmont Head Start Program. She worked hard to earn her Associate of Arts degree from Wenatchee Valley College and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Development, from Central Washington University. Excelling as a teacher, Faye was the first person in Washington State to be recognized as a Child Development Associate (CDA). She also successfully completed course work and field training in 16 areas of early Childhood education and development. Faye loved working with children and was a lead teacher in the Head Start Program for 26 and a half years. She was a wonderful, gifted teacher!
Faye attended a small country church, where her father led the singing, but she didn’t have a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, until 1956. Wherever the military took her and Curtis, Faye worked with children in her church teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, along with backyard Bible Clubs. She also served as a leader in Camp Fire Girls, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts, in Germany and Kansas. Faye was a member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist church for over 50 years. Faye’s greatest joy was to serve her Lord and see her children come to know Christ and serve Him too.
Faye had a long great life filled with both happy and sad memories. Throughout it all, she showed strength, faith and endurance, for the things that really mattered, her love for Jesus, her faith in God, her service to her church, and her devotion to her family.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Irene Hendrickson; twin brother, Ray Hendrickson; siblings: Carol Roberts, Harold Hendrickson, and Hazel Reagan; husband, Curtis, Sr; sons: Michael and Curtis, Jr; and granddaughter, Kristi Wilson. She is survived by children: Pamela (Mic) Wilson, Nancy (Dennis) Harper, and Kelly (Teresa) Hankins; daughter-in-law, Dena (Bobby) Scales; grandchildren: Michael (Aimee) Wilson, David Wilson, Angela Wilson, Amanda Harper, Savannah (Daniel) Dison, Shelby Hankins, Wilson Faust, Charles Faust, Franklin Faust, and William Hankins; great-grandchildren: Ashley Heuchert, Alexis Heuchert, Jaxton Wilson, and Owen Wilson: and special friend and co-teacher, Debbie ODell.
We would like to thank Confluence Health Hospice staff for their kindness, compassion, and expert care for Mom during these last four months; a special thank you goes to nurse, Renata.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m. on November 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Serve Wenatchee at https://www.servewenatchee.org/.