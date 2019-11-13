Fleta Elizabeth "Betty" (Maclay, Glodt) Kenna
Leavenworth, WA
Betty was born on July 18, 1921, in a two room shack on her grandfather's ranch near Missoula, MT, where she and her older brother were raised throughout their childhood years. After living a full life, a few months beyond her 98th birthday, she passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Avalon Adult Family Home.
She graduated from Montana State College. She married Army Second Lieutenant, Jean Glodt, in 1943. They had two children: Patricia and Michael. Jean passed away in 1970. She married Martin Kenna in 1974 and gained two adult step-children. He passed away in 2003 from pancreatic cancer. She lived in Spokane, WA, for 61 years. There she worked with blind children, which led to her becoming a first grade teacher. She worked with the Spokane School District for 26 years.
Betty was a member and former deacon of Whitworth Presbyterian Church. In 2014, she moved to Leavenworth, WA, to live with family and attended Cashmere Baptist Church. She held strongly to her love of Christ and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. She appreciated a good story, wrote poetry, was very caring, loved family, and gave generously to many charities.
She was preceded in death by each of her husbands; son, Mike Glodt; brother, Bill Maclay; and two great-grandsons: Wyatt Herres (12) and Daniel Austin (3). Survivors include: daughter, Patti Herres (Fred Duza); grandchildren: Jaret Herres, Bret Herres (Sarah), Brin Austin, and Owen Glodt (Ashtin); four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., will be a Celebration of her Life followed by a reception at Cashmere First Baptist Church, 103 Aplets Way, Cashmere, WA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:30 p.m., at Fairmont Memorial Park, Spokane WA. Chapel of the Valley Wenatchee, WA, is entrusted with arrangements.