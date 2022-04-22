Floral Lee Sonnenburg, 68, born October 23, 1953, passed away after a short battle with Alzheimer's on April 2, 2022, at McKay Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake, WA, surrounded by her children and her sister, Debby.
Floral was preceded in death by her parents: James (Eugenia) Sonnenburg, and Elizabeth (Ben) Milam. As well as her brothers: Frederick Eder, James Eder, and Bill Fairhurst (Sonnenburg). Floral is survived by her children: Nonie McCandless, Stephen (Janie) McCandless, Nathan Dorn, Nicole Weller, and Jessica Weller. She is also survived by siblings: Debby Sonnenburg, Jim (Diana) Sonnenburg, Oney (Candi) Fairhurst; sister-in-law, Grace Fairhurst; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.
Our Mother loved her children and grandbabies more than anything. She enjoyed helping others and dedicated her life to caring for people. While raising her children, she worked as a caregiver/live-in aide for people with disabilities, and took care of her father and step-father during their last remaining years. Mom loved music; her favorites included: The Beatles, Van Morrison and Tracy Chapman. We set up an Amazon Echo Show for Mom's favorite music to play everyday. The Nursing staff said she could be seen bobbing her head to the music and singing along to songs she remembered. Mom was fun to go on road trips with and she would often tell the driver to slow down on the "bent and wiggly's" (curvy stretches of the road) and everyone would be laughing hysterically. We loved her homemade macaroni soup, french toast, lasagna and fried chicken. She always cooked amazing holiday dinners for her family and friends and she always used too much butter.
It is so hard to lose our Mother and we will miss her with all our hearts. We know she is at peace and pain free now. We will be scheduling a Celebration of Life at a later date.
During Mom's last year, she was cared for at McKay Health Care and Rehabilitation in Soap Lake, WA. There are no words to describe the incredible care she received there, and how amazing every single one of their employees are. In lieu of fowers, donations may be made in Mom's name at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Floral Sonnenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.