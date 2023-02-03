Florence A. Gavin, 94, of Twisp, WA, died January 14, 2023, at her home. She was born March 22, 1928, in Terry, MT, to Robert and Eva (Shumaker) Diebel. When she was five, the family moved from Montana to the Okanogan Valley in Washington State. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1946.
Florence married Richard Gavin on March 2, 1947, in Okanogan, and moved shortly thereafter to Twisp, where they remained throughout their lives. She was very involved with her grandchildren and spent many hours with her close friends, doing craft and sewing projects which were always on display in (and on occasion, outside) her home.
Florence is survived by daughters: Rosella Tonseth of Methow, WA, and Linda Frazier of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Sharon (Bruce) McFadden of Lewiston, ID; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; her parents; two brothers; one adopted sister; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Gabby, Renee, Amanda, and Stephanie, who through their collective daily help and care, allowed Florence to live out her days at home.
River Valley Funeral and Cremation in Okanogan, WA, is in charge of arrangements. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to the Methow Valley Senior Center, Aero Methow Rescue Service, or Methow At Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Florence Gavin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.