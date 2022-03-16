Florence Anna Hampton Roskos passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2022, in Mesa, AZ. Granddaughter of Squilchuck pioneers, Florence grew up near the original homesteads of her grandmother, Kerstine Pederson Hampton, and grandparents, Peter and Matilda Halvorson. Her parents, Tony and Jessie Hampton, raised their large family on the ranch; they grew up with orchards, gardens, and livestock all surrounded by a warm and welcoming community of friends and family.
As Florence grew, she attended school down the creek; getting there and home on horseback. The school had a small barn where students could keep their horses for the day, with hay and feed provided by their families. The entire Hampton family was very involved in the Beehive Grange. For a time, Florence worked as a GTE long distance operator and in the early 60's met the love of her life, John Roskos, in Moses Lake, WA, where he was stationed at Larson Air Force Base. They married in September of 1962, and would have celebrated 60 years together this fall.
John's military career took them around the country, from Moses Lake to California, to North Dakota and on to New York. When he retired in 1979, they returned to Wenatchee, WA, living a wonderful life in Sunnyslope and spending winters in Mesa, AZ. Above all else, Florence adored her family. Daughters: Toni Lynn Peterson and Dalene Marie Justice, brought her great joy. Grandchildren: Kimili Peterson Thorson, John Peterson, and Megan Justice, were greatly loved and great-grandchildren: Madison, Tyce, and Jett Thorson, were the light of her life and her heart. They will miss their Grandma Flo.
Florence is survived by her husband, John; daughters: Toni Peterson and Dalene (Jeff) Justice; grandchildren: Kimili (Jason) Thorson, John (Megan) Peterson, and Megan Justice: and great-grandchildren: Madison, Tyce, and Jett Thorson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Jessie Hampton; sister, Dorothy Hampton Grubb; brothers: Walter, Wilmer, and Albert Hampton; and twin sister, Shirley Hampton Shreiner.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this Spring when John returns from Arizona.
