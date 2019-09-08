Florence Avery Bepple
Wenatchee, WA
Florence Avery Bepple passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, 17 days prior to her 106th birthday. She was born in Crescent Bar, WA, to Henry and Nelle Davies.
Florence married August Bepple on December 20, 1931, in Quincy, WA, and they had three children: Gladys, Betty, and Gene. In 1973, Florence and August moved to Wenatchee. Music was always a big part of Florence’s life and she was a member of Rixta Wills’ band and played for various Wenatchee organizations. She played with them into her late 80’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, August; and son, Gene; plus numerous siblings. She is survived by her sister, Heneritta (Davies) Westerdahl of East Wenatchee, WA; her daughters: Gladys (Bepple) Heinzinger of Nordland, WA, and Betty (Bepple) Norman of Quincy, WA. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Quincy Valley Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, September 9, 2019. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.