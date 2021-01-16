Florence M. Town Hoffman
Wenatchee, WA
Florence M. Town Hoffman, 77, a well-known resident of the Upper Valley, died Saturday evening, January 9, 2021, at her Wenatchee, WA, home following an extended period of ill health. She was born on April 1, 1943, in Wenatchee, to Vernon A. Town and Jean (Huston) Town. She grew up and received her education in Entiat, WA. Following high school, she attended Wenatchee Valley College and received an AA degree. Then, she continued her education at Central Washington University.
On April 24, 1965, she married Glenn M. Hoffman at Wenatchee. They began their married life in Cashmere, WA, and lived many places in Washington, during their 55 years together. Leavenworth, WA, was the place they spent the most time, 35 years.
Florence was primarily a homemaker her whole married life, although she had many jobs to help support her family including: working at a Christian school, a fishing lure manufacturing company, and many years at dental offices.
The big turning point in her life came at the age of 26, when she became a Christian, professing her love and allegiance to Jesus Christ. God gave her two special gifts that helped her to minister to many people throughout her lifetime; the gifts of encouragement and mercy. She was very relationship driven and very passionate and kind to everyone, but especially women and children.
Florence was a definite asset to her husband’s career with the forest service. She would often invite visiting officials in for lunch and completely charm them with her loving and gracious hospitality.
She lived with health issues most of her life after, at the age of 28, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. Although she was not expected to live long, she has lived another 50 years. During that time, she was able to raise her two sons, which were two years and three years at the time of the illness and help with two precious grandchildren later in life.
Florence was a member of the Leavenworth Nazarene Church for over 35 years. She was very active in a variety of ministries during that time including: adult discipleship, missions, Sunday school, life groups and the church board. Also, she has been active in Christian Women’s Club, Bible Study Fellowship, and AWANA children and youth.
Florence is survived by her husband, Glenn, of the family home; two sons and two daughters in-law: Jeff and Audrie Hoffman of Wenatchee, WA, and Joel and Carrie Hoffman of Newberg OR; one granddaughter and spouse, Brionna and Philip Frost; and one grandson, Blake Hoffman; one brother and his wife, Vernon and Linda Town of Entiat, WA; sister, Lynda Mertes of East Wenatchee, WA, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She lavishly loved each one!
A private Memorial Service will be held at the Leavenworth Nazarene Church, along with a private Graveside Service at the Cashmere Cemetery. If you would like to make a contribution in her honor please do so to Upper Valley Christian School, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.