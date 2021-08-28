Florence Zanol

Florence, better known as "Flossie", passed away on August 23, 2021. She was born September 11, 1928, to John and Viola (Steuermann) Betz at Sutherland, IA; the youngest of eight children. Several years after the death of her father, when Flossie was 11 years old, the family moved to Washington and purchased a home up Peshastin Creek. She went to school and graduated from Peshastin, WA, High School.
In 1948, she met Ben "Bennie" Zanol, Jr. and six months later was married. They made their home in Orondo, WA, and eventually became orchardists.
Flossie loved the outdoors; her yard and garden was where you would find her, out with all her flowers. She was an active member of St Joseph’s Church in Waterville, WA.
She is survived by her children: Christa (Chuck) Reid, Jeff (Tami), and Ken (Tracie); six grandchildren: Ben Reid, Jena, Travis, Hayley, Cameron, and Garrett Zanol; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 101 E. Poplar St., Waterville, WA. Concluding services and inurnment, will follow at the Orondo Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the church. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
