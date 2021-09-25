Flossie Virginia “Flo” Stoltenberg
February 7, 1924 – September 16, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Our beloved Mother, Flossie “Flo” Stoltenberg left us on September 16, 2021. Mom was born on February 7, 1924, in Keokuk, IA, to John Thompson and Hattie (Rosencrans) Thompson. She was their only child along with five half siblings.
Mom’s family would come out to Washington to pick fruit and return to Iowa each year. Mom attended a Catholic School in Iowa, but got tired of the constant trips West to pick fruit. She finally said at age seven, she wasn’t going back and being spoiled as she was, the family settled in Cashmere, WA. Mom attended Cashmere Schools and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1943. Four friends were always together, including Evelyn Stoltenberg. Evelyn and Mom moved to Spokane, WA, after high school, found jobs as waitresses, and lived together at the Knickerbocker Apartments. They returned home and worked at Cashmere restaurants as Highway 2 came right through Cashmere. They worked for the Alley Kitchen, Lilly’s, and others.
Mom and Dad had a circle of 15-20 couples that danced at the Elks, belonged to the Century Dance Club, pinochle group, they bowled, and we camped and camped. We grew up with their friends' kids. We had a true 'Leave It To Beaver' childhood with a working mother.
Being Evelyn’s best friend, Mom was at her house often. Mom caught the eye of our Dad, John Stoltenberg, and they were married April 27, 1946, in Asotin, WA. They moved to Shelton, WA, where Dad worked in the oyster beds, but returned to Cashmere to paint houses with his father-in-law. In 1948, he became employed by Stevens Lumber and in 1950, their first daughter, Nancy, was born. Mother continued to waitress at local restaurants, until 1954, after their second daughter, Suzanne, was born. In 1954, she went to work for Button Jewelers in Wenatchee. She learned to pack fruit before it was a year round job. She was then offered a job in the office at Cascade Growers, which she loved. In 1969, she went to work for the City of Cashmere as Deputy City Clerk, retiring in 1986.
Then, Mom and Dad began traveling. They went on two driving vacations a year. They visited all 50 States and every Canadian Province. They went to Fiji, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and New Zealand (three times). They loved New Zealand.
Mom enjoy parties and gatherings of any kind with family and friends, whether hosting or attending. Her door was always open.
Mom was a member of the Lady Lions, Friends of Old Mission, and volunteered many years as a hostess for the Chelan County Museum, Cashmere Lioness, Cashmere Women's Club, Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary, and Orthopedic Melba Knox Guild. Mom and other ladies gathered at 3:00 p.m. for coffee at Barney’s Tavern every day. I’m sure everyone remembers the day some lady asked about her pepper spray on her key ring so Mom did a demonstration and managed to clear Barney’s of all customers. Donations to Cashmere Aid Car at the Cashmere Fire Station.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2010; her parents; half siblings; and her special niece, Peggy Hiner. She is survived by her two daughters: Nancy Stoltenberg Bruehl of Cashmere, WA, and Suzanne Hoskinson (Paul) of Harrison, ID; four grandchildren: John Bruehl (Trang) of Renton, WA, Jancee Regan (John) of Monitor, WA, Robert Hoskinson of Coeur d’Alene, ID, and Evan (Rachel) Hoskinson of Coeur d’Alene, ID; five great-grandchildren: Camron and Cole Regan, Jacelyn Bruehl, Anders and Vera Hoskinson; many nieces and nephews; and a special cousin in Germany, Ulf Stoltenberg.
Special thanks to Epledalen. Mom’s home for the last two years was Mountain Meadows, where she was so happy and well cared for. Thank you to Nate, Amanda, Abby, Stacey, Kat, Jeanne, Jeff, Crystal, Mars, Leah, Brooke, Jen, and to anyone I may have missed. You made her time there so great that she called it home.
You are invited to view mom’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share your memories of mom. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
We will see you again, Momma.