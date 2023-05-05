Floyd David “Dave” Woods
January 23, 1928 – April 28, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Dave Woods, a life-long resident of the Wenatchee Valley, died peacefully at home on April 28, 2023.
Dave was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, and told of living near the corner of an unpaved Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue as a very young child. Soon, his family moved to an orchard on 35th street, where he lived until he married Viola Gault in 1950; a marriage that lasted 66 years until Vi's death, in 2017.
This exposure to orcharding led him to purchase his own cherry orchard in the late 60's, where he moved his family, which now included not only his wife, but three children: Mike (deceased), Connie, and Steve. Dave worked hard to provide a good life for his family. His main employment was as a pot lining foreman at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works. He chose to work swing shift at Alcoa so he could work in the orchard in the morning. He continued to work both jobs until his retirement from Alcoa in 1984, after a long 30 years. His son often tells the story that Dave managed to draw a pension from Alcoa for longer than he worked there. His plan was to retire from Alcoa and work the orchard, but that plan lasted for about five years until he decided to lease out the orchard and truly enjoy retired life.
Dave and Vi really got the most out of retirement. They travelled around the U.S. in their various RV's, attending polka festivals among other things. Bigger trips included Europe and Asia, but they also loved the Hawaiian Islands, especially Maui. Closer to home, they liked to dance at the Eagles, where Dave was a member for over 40 years, as well as the Senior Center. He was an avid fisherman who fished the local lakes and spent many pleasant days camping and fishing in Conconully, WA, with Vi and friends.
Saying Dave was a kind man is an understatement. He was generous with his family and friends and a loving father to his children. He also loved his grandchildren, Lane Woods and Stephanie (Doug) Miller and was grateful to have them live nearby in Wenatchee. He will be missed.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
