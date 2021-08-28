Lt. Colonel Floyd E. Singleton was born May 29, 1920, in Abilene, TX, to Floyd E. and Lucile (Feazel) Singleton. His early childhood was spent in Texas. He moved to Placerville, CA, in 1936, and married his high school sweetheart, Noreen Bonillo, in 1940.
A decorated war veteran, Floyd served with the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, including World War II, the Berlin Airlift, and the Korean War. During World War II, he piloted B-26 aircraft with 65 missions in the European Theater. During the Berlin Airlift, he piloted C-54 aircraft and during the Korean War, he piloted B-26’s. He was an Exchange Officer with the British Royal Air Force for two years, piloting the R.A.F. Canberra. During his career, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 17 Oak Leaf Clusters among others.
He and his wife moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1966, after retiring from the Air Force. He owned and operated apple orchards until 1984, after which he and his wife spent their winters in Mesa, AZ. He was active in amateur radio and was a member of the American Radio Relay League and the Columbia Basin Net. He and his wife moved to Vancouver, WA, in 2004, to be near family.
He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Shari Blakey of Vancouver, WA; granddaughter, Kimberley McGair of Portland, OR; grandson, Dale Hanks of Denver, CO; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother; and sister.
