Floyd Ronald Leyba, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, where his daughter, Veronica, and son-in-law, Daniel, had been caring for him.
Floyd was born in Rawlins, WY, to Mary and Eugene Leyba, on October 11, 1943. Floyd was the eldest of ten children. He played a big role in his siblings lives, to the day he passed away.
Floyd was a proud American, and served two years in the National Guard and four years in the U.S. Navy, while also serving in the Vietnam War. Floyd served his time on the USS Oklahoma City CG-5.
After Floyd served his time in the military, he married his first wife, Patricia Lucero. Together, they had two children, Veronica, and Ronald Leyba. Later in life, Floyd had another son, Travarius Carter-Leyba. Floyd has three grandchildren: Ronald and Andrea Leyba, and Olivia Perez.
Floyd will be joining both of his parents; second wife, Tammy Gidruy-Leyba; and grandson: Andrew, in Fatherly Heaven.
His Service will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be conducted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Services. Arrangements are in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
