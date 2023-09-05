France “Lorraine” Mathison

Lorraine was a long-time resident of Stemilt Hill. Her parents were Robert Goldy and Lillian Goldy, nee Snyder, former residents of Palisades, WA. Her brothers, Robert and Gordan Goldy, preceded her in death. Her husband, Thomas K. Mathison, passed away on December 26, 2008.
Lorraine attended H.B. Ellison Junior High and Wenatchee High School, while living in Wenatchee and spending weekends with her parents in Palisades. She attended Washington State University and graduated in 1949, with a B.A. in Sociology. She worked briefly using her degree in New York and Ohio.
On March 8, 1950, Lorraine married Thomas K. Mathison at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee. Starting in 1953, Lorraine, along with her husband, joined the first Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee, later known as Saddlerock E.P.C.
Lorraine was a 60 year member of the Stemilt Hill Grange, a member of the Stemilt Ladies Club, and a member of the Homemakers Club. She was also a Sunday School teacher and a 4-H leader; always eager to learn more about the bible. She spent many hours in bible study.
Lorraine lent a hand in the orchards and encouraged her children, Bob, Kyle and Lavonne, to do farming chores. She worked along with other family members and neighbors at the Stemilt Growers packing shed on Stemilt Hill.
In later years, Lorraine continued to enjoy family, friends, clubs, church and tours of orchards and fruit warehouses.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Robert (Cleta) Mathison, Kyle (Jan) Mathison and Lavonne (Hans) van Someren Gréve; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her strong opinions and great sense of humor will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kids in Local Foster Care, Tony and Josepha Harle Memorial, 465 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
The Funeral Service will be held on September 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at Saddlerock E.P.C., 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA; followed by interment at the Stemilt Hill Cemetery on Stemilt Hill Rd, Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.