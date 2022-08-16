Frances “Francie” Marie Farrow Whissiel
August 4, 1930 – August 11, 2022
Anaconda, MT
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Francie Whissiel passed away on August 11, 2022, at her home in Anaconda, MT. She was born on August 4, 1930, in Butte, MT, to Joseph and Loretta Farrow. She joined brother, Ted, and sister, Lori. She grew up in Georgetown, MT, where her father had a mine. She spent most of her childhood in Butte. She was very close to her brother and sister throughout their lives.
She met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Whissiel, on Christmas Eve, 1949, at a dance. He gave her a ride home, and they have been together ever since. They were married on August 27, 1950, in Butte, MT. Bob and Francie welcomed their oldest son, David, in 1952. They moved to Kalispell, MT, in 1955, where son, Dwight was born. They then moved to Forest Grove, OR, where Bob studied at Pacific University and Francie worked full time to help support Bob while he obtained his degree in Optometry.
After graduation, they lived in Coeur d'Alene, ID, for a year. They moved to Lake Chelan, WA, in 1965, where they opened Bob's optometric practice. She worked alongside Bob as his office manager for 35 years. Daughter, Sherrie, was born into the family in 1966. Francie was a wonderful Mom and was always good to the friends of her children as well. We will never forget her infectious giggle that she shared with us.
Francie loved to play bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She then discovered duplicate bridge, and earned a Life Master Certificate in duplicate bridge in 2002. She also loved going to visit David, Dwight, Sherrie, and their families over the years. Bob and Francie enjoyed traveling and skiing. They were able to travel to Great Britain and Ireland for a family reunion, as well as a grand tour of the United States. They also enjoyed trips with her sister and brother and their spouses around the country.
After retirement, Bob and Francie moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where they lived for four years. They then moved to Anaconda, MT, in 2012, to be closer to family. Her grandchildren were delighted to have them close by as they grew up.
Francie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ted Farrow; sister-in-law, Shirley Farrow; brother-in-law, Al Coppell; brother-in-law, Ralph Chamlee; son, Dwight Whissiel and partner, Richard Hunt; and granddaughter, Nancy Cerruti-Whissiel. She is survived by her husband of almost 72 years, Bob; sister, Lori Chamlee; son, David (Dini) Whissiel; daughter, Sherrie (Nathan) Patterson; grandchildren: Niyama (Johnny), Vashti (Keith), Minda (David), Ahijah, Mariah (Mike), Dee Dee (Mary), Jeb, Matt (Ali), Alyssa, and Jacob; great-granddaughters: Marley, Monroe, Makayla and Averey; and several nieces; and nephews.
The family would like to thank Anaconda Pintler Hospice, Diane McCarthy, and Frances Robbins, for their loving care that allowed us to keep Mom at home for the last few years.
Per Francie's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Anaconda Pintler Hospice, 118 E. 7th St., Anaconda, MT, 59711, in her honor would be greatly appreciated. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Francie's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.