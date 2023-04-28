Frances Lee Dawson was born in Newburg, AR, on August 16, 1934, one of five children of Button and Beulah Andruss. She passed peacefully from this life on April 16, 2023, in her Wenatchee home with her family present.
Her family moved from Newburg to Wenatchee, WA, when she was nine years old. She attended school in Wenatchee, where she met the love of her life, Donnie Dawson. They were married in 1954, and had three children: Bruce, Randy and Cindy. She stayed home to raise their children while Donnie provided for the family. Frances was fun and outgoing and really enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and reading. She was especially proud of her vegetable and flower gardens.
Later in life, she and Donnie enjoyed camping, picnicking, estate sales, playing cards and morning coffee on their front porch with their tight knit group of friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Button and Beaulah Andruss; brothers: Robert Norton, Gene Andruss, and Glen Andruss; and husband, Donnie Dawson. She is survived by her brother, Bill (Sherrill) Andruss; children: Bruce and Alice Dawson, Randy and Lee Dawson, and Cindy and Jerry Maxey; grandchildren: Angie and Jason Crossley, Catrina Dawson and Clint Maxey; and great-grandchildren: Kaitlynn Crossley and Dylan Crossley; along with numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and their children.
We would like to thank the Hospice Team for their wonderful care and expertise. Frances requested there be no service.
