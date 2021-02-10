Frances Manbeck Taber
October 27, 1938 — February 7, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
When asked to sum up her life, shortly before she died on February 7, 2021, Fran Taber answered simply and succinctly, “I came to Wenatchee and I did some really good things.”
Frances Manbeck Taber died at her Colonial Vista Independent Living apartment in Wenatchee, WA. She was 82 years old. Fran was born October 27, 1938, to Frank and Josephine Manbeck in Massillon, OH. She identified herself as an Army brat, who was schooled at many U.S. schools, including several years in Oregon, while the family followed her father’s posts. Her last few years of high school culminated with her diploma at Nuremburg American High School, in Germany. She attended Reed College in Portland, OR, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in humanities, in 1960. She earned her master’s degree at University of Oregon, in 1963.
She moved to Wenatchee after graduation and taught humanities and languages at Wenatchee Valley College, from 1963 to 1967. It was during that period, when she met and married, Warren Taber, in 1967. They had one child, Michael, in 1969, in addition to Warren’s children by a previous marriage.
After a period living on the Oregon Coast and in Seattle, WA, where Fran taught Evelyn Wood speed reading courses and worked as a licensed securities broker and real estate agent, she and Warren returned to the Wenatchee Valley, where they built a log cabin on land with a cherry orchard in a narrow canyon near Cashmere, WA. Fran raised gardens there and practiced a philosophy of “light living” and self sufficiency. An ill-fated business of raising worms and compost, led her to open a small Cottage Avenue storefront to sell worms, but also books and local arts and crafts.
That modest enterprise turned into Homesteader Book Store on Wenatchee Avenue, in 1979. She ran the thriving bookstore and hangout for liberal-minded readers for 15 years, taking on a partner the last few years, so she could fulfill a dream of running sled dogs with Warren, in the snow and ice around Fish Lake. As rugged as she was literate, Fran lived in a small cabin with 16 dogs during that five year period.
Warren died in 2000, and Fran refocused her work on small farm agriculture and valley improvement. She was one of the founders of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market and named Farmers Market Lady of the Year in 1980. She remained a steadfast member, supplier, and supporter for many years. She was editor and publisher of Washington Tilth Producers quarterly magazine for six years. She helped develop Community Farm Connection, a non-profit marketing support group for local small farmers.
Through the years, Fran served on boards of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Wenatchee Farmers Market, Community Farm Connection, Riverfront Park Advisory Committee, and the Community Resource Center at Wenatchee Valley College. While active in that short-lived Kellogg Foundation funded organization to improve the valley, she helped bring National Public Radio to the Wenatchee area among other accomplishments. An avid hiker, backpacker, and camper, she was an active volunteer for Troop 1 Boy Scouts, Wenatchee YMCA, and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
She is survived by son, Michael Taber; three stepchildren: Constance Joy Taber Inglin, John Richard Taber, and Jeanne Louise Taber; as well as 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Warren; three stepchildren; her parents; and a brother.