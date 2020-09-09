Frances Roddy
Wenatchee, WA
Frances Roddy, born July 11, 1922, in Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020, at 98 years young. Frances, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, graduated from Wenatchee High School and joined the WACs, in 1943. She served as a medical technician until 1945, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. Upon returning home, she was employed by the Bell Telephone Company.
In the 1960's, Frances moved to Omaha, NE, to care for two elderly aunts and made many close friends there. After retirement, Frances owned and maintained several rental properties.
In 2010, Frances returned to Wenatchee and often commented on her love of the hills and river. Frances enjoyed hiking, traveling, and meeting anyone. She loved getting to know people and had a special fondness for the poor. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed, loved, and remembered as a caring, funny, loud, and loved friend to many.