Francis "Wayne" Bowden
East Wenatchee, WA
Wayne cranked up the Harley one last time, and rode off on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 66. Interestingly, that was also his late dad's birthday, so we can only imagine the reception he received at those Heavenly Gates. He was born on September 5, 1953, to Roscoe and Vivian Bowden at St. Anthony's Hospital (now Christopher House) in Wenatchee, WA.
His first 11 years of childhood were spent on Terminal Ave., in South Wenatchee, sliding off storage shed roofs into piles of leaves and riding bikes around the neighborhood with his siblings, and an ever growing group of childhood friends. They invented primitive paintball using ripened concord grapes, grown in their yard, and throwing them at each other, landing a permanent 'hit' on their white tee shirts. A bonus was his grandma Roseen lived right next door. Wayne, his brother, Owen, and sister, Joyce, would often show up with dinner plate in hand if her meal looked more appealing than what was offered at home. Who wouldn't have wanted to live next door to their grandma growing up?
The family settled in East Wenatchee, in 1964, where at the age of 12, Wayne began his apprenticeship working at the family business, Bowden's Automotive, and later, pumping gas on weekends at the gas station located next door. He graduated from Eastmont High School in 1971. In 1968, he met his best friend, Donele, while attending a DeMolay/Job's Daughters dance at the Masonic Temple in Wenatchee. Wayne wasn't fond of dancing, but was persuaded by the math with a three to one ratio of girls to boys. He proposed to Donele in their senior year, she being a Wenatchee Panther, and he an Eastmont Wildcat, a fun rivalry that would continue over the next 52 years.
A year after graduation, they were married on May 22, three days later, he left for boot camp in Texas, serving in the U.S. Air Force, and specializing in power production and aircraft arresting systems. He graduated in the top of his tech school class and was transferred to Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX. His next assignment was at a remote radar site in King Salmon, Alaska, where he would spend the next 13 months. Unable to have Donele go with him on this tour, he spent all his spare time at the Air Force radio and TV studios, and found his passion for broadcasting. He had a radio program and was one of the weathermen on TV. His final duty station was at North Bend AFB radar site, near Coos Bay, OR, operating a standby power plant. This is where their only child, April, was born, and is fondly referred to as his 'final G.I. Benefit'.
Wayne's constant interests were radio, electronics, mobile D.J., working on cars and everything mechanical, riding his Harley, camping (later RVing), a vast knowledge of aircraft, especially the SR-71, and generally 'fixing things'. He had a passion for community and his involvement with sound equipment and announcing at the Ridge to River Races, Apple Blossom pre-parades, the local 24-hr Cancer Walks, and ringing the Salvation Army kettle bell were evidence of that. He was involved with setting up equipment at the Tri-Cities Hydroplane races for over five years, as they were broadcast over the radio station in Pasco, WA. Wayne never met a stranger, had a heart as big as the universe, and was always willing to help family, friends, and community. He was a proud Veteran, riding his Harley Davidson in the Veterans Day Parades for several years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Donele, of 47 years; daughter, April (Lyle) Grove of Spokane, WA; brother, Owen (Stephanie) Bowden of Tucson, AZ; sister, Joyce (Mark) Ross of Ephrata, WA; sister-in-law, Rose Perkins of East Wenatchee, WA; brother-in-law, Craig Griffin of Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Loretta (Chuck) Holland of East Wenatchee, WA; granddaughters: Julie and Hailey Grove of Spokane, WA; and special love to all his nieces and nephews: Megan Gillespie, Damon Ross, Sarah Martinez, Michelle Lynch, Jason Young, Rickie Perkins, Ben Griffin, Stephanie Holland, Jessica Holland, and Eli Holland.
Wayne's family sends a very special 'Thank you' to all the medical staff at Central Washington Hospital ER and ICU that cared for him. Your care and compassion were evident during this extremely difficult time. You are all Angels on Earth and very much appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a notice sent. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to a meaningful charity of your choice. Let's look out and care for each other right now and continue Wayne's passion for helping out. You are invited to view Wayne's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory, upload a photo or leave a message for the family. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA.