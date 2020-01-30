Frank Elmer Berdan
Wenatchee, WA
Frank Elmer Berdan passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1922, to Frank L. and Edna K. Berdan of Wenatchee, WA. Frank attended school in Wenatchee up thru the tenth grade, when he left to go to work on farms, in the Colockum Creek area to help support his two brothers and one sister, after his father passed away from a burst appendix. Frank worked on ranches owned by the Fulwiler's and the Ingersol's, where a portion of his pay was room and board, and the cash went to his mother.
On February 3, 1941, Frank was inducted into Battery "H” of the 205th Coastal Artillery and then assigned to Company “B” 306th Engineers in the Western Pacific, where he was involved in building airplane landing strips on Leyte and other Philippine Islands. While enlisted in the Army, he met and married Wanda J. Murren on June 18, 1943. After his honorable discharge from the Army on June 30, 1945, he operated some construction equipment for local contractors and in April of 1946, he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302. He first started a small company called Berdan and Sons, and then later, joined with Graves and Burke Construction, and then Selland Construction Company. His work included many pipeline jobs, Rock Island Dam, Rocky Reach Dam, Grand Coulee Dam, Odibashion Bridge construction, and several miles of high line tower installations. While working construction, Frank purchased a 27 acre cherry orchard in Wenatchee Heights, which he and his family operates to this day.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda; and son, David. He is survived by his sons: Dennis and wife, Sharon, Donald and wife, Kay; daughter, Pam and husband, Mike Sachs; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. There will be a Celebration of Frank’s Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Beehive Grange, 4599 Squilchuck Rd., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations on Frank's behalf may be made to Wenatchee Heights 4-H Club or the Beehive Grange. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.