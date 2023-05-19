Frank Hulse
October 12, 1936 – May 9, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Frank Hulse, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA. He was born on October 12, 1936, in Binghamton, NY, to Weston and Jessie Hulse and was the youngest of six children.
He graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1955, and joined the Air Force in 1956. He was stationed at bases in Colorado, Washington and Oregon and developed a love of the West, particularly the Pacific Northwest. He was discharged from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, OR, in 1960, returned to Binghamton, NY, and began working for Burroughs Corp. as a Field Engineer. It was there, where he met Nancy Proper. They became friends and rally partners and were married on June 6, 1964. Frank continued with Burroughs (later Unisys Corp.) until 1990. He then worked for Wilber Bank in Oneonta, NY, (1991-94) and the Delaware County Treasurer's office in Delhi, NY (1994-1997).
After returning home from the service, one of Frank's first purchases was a red Triumph TR3 sports car and he soon began participating in sports car rallies with the SCCA and STAR clubs. He was an excellent driver and was known as the person to beat, especially after Nancy joined him as navigator. He played golf from the time he was a teenager, until, at age 82, he decided his game had slipped too much to be enjoyable. In the 80's, he thought that sailing would be a good family activity and most summer weekends were spent at the Otsego Sailing Club. There were also many memorable cruises on Lake Champlain and from Newport, RI, to Martha's Vineyard, MA. He and Nancy square danced from 1965 to 2016, when his failing memory prevented him from participating. He refined his woodworking skills in his retirement years - his last projects being desks for both his beloved grandchildren. He liked train travel and the family made several cross-country trips by train. He also enjoyed seeing the U.S. by vehicle; one of his favorite road trips with Nancy was a six-week “lap of America” in a small motor home. No matter where he lived, he was the neighborhood handyman always willing to help others.
Being the Lamaze coach at David's birth in 1969, was important to Frank. It was a bit unusual at the time for fathers to be in the delivery room, but he was there. As Dave grew up, Frank felt he should know how to do practical things, so it wasn't long before Dave was included in home and car maintenance, or any other project that came along. Dave became his assistant, workbench organizer and eventually, graduated to giving input as they worked together. In addition to the work, they had some great road trips and sailing trips together. Frank was very proud of his son's accomplishments and in later life, often said even if nothing else in my life was of consequence, Dave turned out well.
Frank was extraordinarily supportive of Nancy's endeavors, especially her return to college in 1972. Without his love and backing, that wouldn't have been possible.
He was easy-going and optimistic by nature, kind and gentle. He was a friend to all animals; he spent many hours volunteering at the Humane Society, concentrating on socializing cats. He loved jokes, especially the play on words type. His mother said that although she might have some worries about Frank, she never worried about him having a good time!
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Dorothy, Mary and Carolyn; and brother, Weston. He is survived by his wife; son, David (Wendy); grandchildren: Timothy and Emily; sister, Charlotte; and 16 nieces and nephews; who remember him with great fondness.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on June 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Following the service, everyone is invited to lunch at the church. For family and friends at a distance, the service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page and will be archived there. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Your thoughts and memories may be expressed online at www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jone&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.