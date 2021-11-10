Frank Piepel
Wenatchee, WA
Frank Piepel, our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died on November 5, 2021. Frank passed peacefully when called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born May 19, 1928, in Wenatchee, WA, to Frank B. Piepel and Agnes L. (Huene) Piepel. Frank graduated from Wenatchee High School and briefly attended Gonzaga College before joining the Army to fight in the Korean War. While serving, he began corresponding with Delores Schmitz and upon his return, they courted and were married on September 26, 1953. They were married 63 years and lived in the same house in Wenatchee most of that time. Frank was first and foremost a family man who deeply loved Delores and the family he built with her.
Frank worked over 30 years at Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. He truly loved his work there and was very faithful drinking Pepsi, and only Pepsi, at home and restaurants. To supplement the family income, Frank would pick apples, many times with family members and his children. Frank was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered at many church and school events. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and helped establish KC HELP in Wenatchee, serving many folks through this ministry. Frank and Delores ran Bingo for many years which raised countless dollars for the school associated with the church. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a volunteer with Special Olympics.
We were always in awe of the beautiful dahlias he loved to grow in his garden, as well as various types of vegetables. He loved going camping, huckleberry picking, and traveling to Pacific Beach on the Washington coast with his family. He was also a big Seattle Seahawks fan and had season tickets for many years. Most of all, he loved doting on his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his children: Greg (Polly) Piepel, Dennis (Sally) Piepel, Phil (Deb) Piepel, Sue (Steve) Hammond, Chris (Becci) Piepel; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his brothers: Donald and Richard Piepel; and his sister, Rita Degman.
A Rosary and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee WA. Interment will follow immediately after at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.