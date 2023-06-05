Frank Richard “Dick” “Rich” Miller was born in Wenatchee, WA, on March 25, 1940, the son of Wanda Novella (nee Williams) Miller and Jess Eli Miller. He considered himself the “luckiest son on earth” to have had them as his parents. Dick graduated from Wenatchee High School and attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA, with his sister, Sharon, and future brother-in-law, Clark Montgomery.
Dick earned a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Russian Language and Art History. He then accepted a graduate fellowship in the School of International Service at American University in Washington, D.C. and worked part-time at the State Department.
Following a year of travel through western Europe, the Soviet Union, and Eastern Bloc countries, Dick joined the Central Intelligence Agency. He started as a Clandestine Services analyst before being commissioned as an officer.
After seven years with the CIA, Dick returned home to Tacoma to help care for his ailing father and manage the family real estate business. He later served as a librarian, historian and writer for the Tacoma Art Museum. His long association with the museum was a source of great pride. He was also the caretaker to his mother as she lived to 100; a job Dick considered to be the greatest, most satisfying accomplishment of his life.
Dick was preceded in death by his father (1974), mother (2018); and sister (2019). He is survived by his nephews and their families: Matt Montgomery (Kooy, Wyatt and Maizy), Mark Montgomery (Lesha), and Josh Montgomery (Rachel, Lydia and Ella), all of whom are grateful for their time with such a kind, intelligent, loving uncle, who bestowed upon them a love for art, antiques, and garage-sale treasures.
