Franklin Duane Hendrickson
November 12, 1941-April 20, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Duane Hendrickson was born in Illinois in 1941. He moved to the Wenatchee Valley, in 1960, then to Leavenworth, in 1963, where he would live, marry, and raise his family, until his death, on April 20, 2021. He was a devoted husband to his bride of 58 years and a family man. Hosting gatherings for family and friends was important to him. He worked and played in the great outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, wood cutting, and finding morels. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment for local logging and excavation companies and operating a dozer on local forest fires throughout the years. Working in the woods, Duane was known as "Mt. Logger". He took great pride in his work and always believed in putting in an honest day’s work.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hendrickson; three children: Darlene Hendrickson (Kevin Hobbs), Dallas Hendrickson, Diana Emry (Mark Emry); grandchildren: Dalton and Denae Hobbs, Justin Hendrickson and Caitlin Hill, and Kendra and Haley Emry; and five great-grandchildren. Duane was preceded in death by his mother; father; four brothers; and two sisters. Duane will be missed by his family and friends, but he will forever be in our hearts!
A Celebration of Life will be held in place of a funeral service at a later date.