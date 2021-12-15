Fred Duzan
Leavenworth, WA
Fred Duzan, 76, of Leavenworth, WA, crossed Heaven’s gate on December 2, 2021, with cowboy hat and boots on doing what he loved. He now drives his team of horses in heaven, entertaining angels with his gift of gab, cowboy poetry, jokes, endless stories. He saved six lives in a freak accident, before losing his own. Fred was born July 24, 1945, raised on a ranch in Prineville, OR, for much of his childhood. He spent part of his growing up years in Seattle, WA, graduating from high school, in 1963. He returned to the family ranch for a few years, doing what he loved most, working with horses. Later, in Seattle, he studied computer programming, a novelty at that time. Fred worked at SeaFirst Bank in a newly created computer department, with a focus on programming for introduction of the bank-based credit card. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from January of 1967 through November of 1971, receiving an honorable discharge.
Fred was a cowboy through and through. He was part of the professional rodeo circuit, where he rode saddle bronc, and competed in team roping for many years. He became an expert leather worker, from making saddles, belts, wallets, and braiding Romal reins and headstalls. In 2001, while at the Eagles, Fred met and danced with Patti, who would become the love of his life. He and Patti enjoyed many years together at their place on Blewett Pass. They attended and were active at Cashmere First Baptist Church. Fred loved their annual trips to Mazatlan, Mexico, and Ocean Shores, WA. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf, and kept up-to-date on political affairs.
Fred worked for Icicle Outfitters (Leavenworth) for nearly 20 years: driving teams of horses, wrangling, guiding trips, camp cook, and more. He was a favorite at the sleigh rides with many repeat guests requesting him as their driver. If you were blessed to have Fred as camp cook, every meal started with a cowboy poem of which he knew multitudes, including those from his own pen. Fred always had a smile and a story (okay, two or three) to share. His eyes shined with a bright light and you just knew mischief was lurking there. Fred was not only a friend, but also a mentor to many over the years sharing his skills. His favorite mount was Emerald, Patti's horse (Fred trained), who he frequently “borrowed" for his work.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew; two grandsons; as well as two close friends: Charlie and Jim. He is survived by his wife, Patti Herres, at home; her adult children: Jaret Herres, Bret Herres, and Brin Austin; brother, Steve and Barbara Duzan of Arizona; sister, Lynda Spiering of Nevada; daughter, Abbey and Jay Poizer of Oregon; nieces and nephews: Owen Glodt, Elizabeth Nuttall, Melissa Crisera, and Todd Shafer; five grand-nieces and nephews; and his adored eight grandchildren: Orion, Haillie, Kaitlin, Ellie, James, Kennadie, Henry, and Liam.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for January of 2022. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pay-for-the-memorial-funeral-of-fred-duzan.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.