Fred Holsonbake
April 17, 1923 – April 22, 2023
Wenatchee, WA

For full obituary please go to https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/obituaries/Fred-Holsonbake/#!/Tribute

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee is assisting the family with arrangmements. To plant a tree in memory of Fred Holsonbake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.