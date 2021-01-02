Frederic Marlin
Leavenworth, WA
Frederic Marlin, loving father and grandfather, passed away at his home on Friday, December 18, 2020, and is now at peace with his Lord Jesus. Fred was well known throughout the valley as a very kind, loving, and generous man. He was loved by many. He opened a store, The Village Alps in Leavenworth, WA, in 2003. He loved his store jam packed full of candies, sauces, and many gifts of your choosing. He thought the world of his employees, Mary Wallace and Austin Baird, who helped him out so much during his difficult times. He loved them very much. Fred was involved in AA for many years and was always ready to go out of his way to help anyone.
Fred leaves behind his daughter, Ashley Marlin; grandson, Avery; best friend, Bonnie Bullard; step-son, Thomas Gates; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, far and wide. Fred exemplified what a human should be. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Esther Marlin; a brother, Archie Marlin, Jr.; and an infant daughter, Holly.
Due to Covid restrictions, Fred’s family is unable to host a memorial service at this time. There will be a service in the spring or summer, where all of his friends and family will be able to attend. Please share a photo or leave a thought or memory on the online guestbook for Fred at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.