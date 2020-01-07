Frederick B. Sutton
July 23, 1941 - December 24, 2019
Coos Bay, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Fred was born July 23, 1941, in Mason City, WA, to Frederick B. Sutton Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Eastman. He passed away December 24, 2019, at Monarch Memory Gardens in Brookings, OR.
Fred was raised in Wenatchee, WA, attending Sunnyslope schools and Wenatchee Valley College. After enlisting in the Navy, in 1964, he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL, to Navy Air Squadron VP-16. Fred worked for GTE/GTE Northwest in Oregon and Washington, retiring in Coos Bay, after 30 years. He was not a guy that could sit still and kept himself busy every day. Working for his friends at Coos River Rock gave him great pleasure. He was part of a crew, he got to get dirty and muddy, and he had working guys to talk to (and even yell at) every day.
Fred was very outgoing. He enjoyed car racing, golf, bowling, baseball, football, fishing, hunting, and camping. As a life member of RMEF, hunting and camping were closest to his heart. He thought about it all year long and you could see the excitement build, as fall approached. There was no such thing as an unsuccessful season. He may not have bagged an animal, but he would be recharged and ready for the coming year. Fred and Carolyn trekked to every corner of the northwest, in every imaginable kind of weather to hunt, fish, or just camp, and enjoyed every freezing, cold, wet, muddy, hot, dry, dusty, perfect sunrise/sunset minute of it.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sutton of Coos Bay, OR; sisters: Louise (Jerry) Harlow of Wenatchee, WA, and Betty (Dan) Carlson of Snohomish, WA; sons: Sgt. Maj. Phillip (Tina) Coble USMC Ret. of Sunset, LA, and Joshua Deere of Coos Bay, OR.; daughters: Letitia (Larry) Daugherty of Bandon, OR, and Michelle (David) Young of Newberg, OR; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce McAlpine of Ephrata, WA.
At his request, no services will be held. Fred's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to your favorite charity, RMEF, or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area.