Frederick "Fred" Otha Walk

Frederick Otha "Fred" Walk
Wenatchee, WA
Frederick Otha "Fred" Walk passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 82, in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by his family. Fred was born on June 18, 1939, at the hands of his grandfather, Dr. David Walk, in South English, IA. His parents were Norman Oliver Walk and Beryl Othene (Huber) Walk.
Fred grew up in South English, IA, graduating from Kinross High School, in 1956. He attended Iowa State University, majoring in Forestry Science. He received his degree in May of 1961.
Fred met Carole Lee Cupp, in Des Moines, IA, their junior year of college. They were married on June 11, 1961. Their first home was on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, at Trout Lake, WA. Within six months, Fred’s draft number came up and he enlisted in the Army. After Basic Training at Fort Ord, CA, he was based at Fort Devens, MA, to attend Army Security School. Their daughter, Deborah, was born there. He was then sent to Fort Benning, GA, where their daughter, Laura, was born.
Fred separated from the Army after three years and the family returned to the NW at Lewis River Ranger District. His Forest Service career took him to the Supervisors Office in Vancouver, WA, where their son, Frederick "Rick", Jr,, was born.
After a year, he was transferred to Hebo, OR, Ranger District on the Siuslaw National Forest followed by Packwood, WA, Ranger District on the Gifford Pinchot. In 1978, he became the Ranger on the Sweet Home, OR, Ranger District in the Siuslaw National Forest. They were next transferred to the Wenatchee Forest Supervisor's Office, followed by Washington, DC, federal office. His final transfer was to Juneau Alaska Forest Supervisor's Office as Director of Timber Management for the Alaska Region and ending a 39 ½ year Forest Service career on January 1, 1998. After retirement, Fred and Carole Lee came back to reside in the Wenatchee area.
Fred was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Past Master of Riverside Lodge #112 and Quincy Lodge #161. He was also a member of Badger Mountain Lodge #57. As a member of Astral Chapter and Harmony Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, he was Worthy Patron many times. He was a Past Potentate of Masada Shrine Temple in Yakima, WA, and is an Emeritus member of the Board of Governors of the Shriner's Children Hospital in Spokane, WA. He was also an Elder at Faith Christian Church.
In addition to being active in the kids’ organizations and sports, Fred’s interest and hobbies included; hunting, fishing, building/woodworking, having a small fruit orchard to sell fruit and watching sports. Nothing made him happier than being at a baseball game and keeping his own stats for both teams.
Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole Lee; children (and spouses): Deborah, Laura (John Krippaehne), Rick (Kara Yenney); grandchildren: Christopher John (CJ) Krippaehne, Olivia and Charlotte Walk; brother-in-law, Theodore Hutchcroft; nieces: Jayne Hutchcroft, Jill Hutchcroft, and Julia Hutchcroft (Robert Adolph). He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Jane Hutchcroft.
Services for Frederick Otha Walk will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Faith Presbyterian Church or to Shriner's Hospital for Children at 911 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA, 99204. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.