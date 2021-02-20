Frederick Joseph Lischka
Quincy, WA
Frederick Joseph Lischka passed away on February 12, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. He was a longtime resident of Quincy, WA. He was born in Tenino, WA, on March 18, 1926, to immigrant parents. His father, Wenzel Lischka, was born on December 6, 1887, in Sudatenland, Austria, later Czechoslovakia. His mother, Maria Lischka was born in Rosenthal, Bothmerwald, Czechoslovakia, on January 29, 1901. Wenzel left home at age 16, to avoid the military draft. Mary immigrated, in 1921, arriving at St. John, Canada, following a 14-day boat trip, and traveled to Los Angeles, CA. His parents met and were married April 14, 1925, in Los Angeles.
His father rented one of the largest farms in the Skookumchuck Valley near Tenino. The farm consisted of 640 acres, with over 200 acres of farmland, and the balance was considered stump pasture. He had dairy cows, sheep, and some pigs. Some were sold and the balance was for home use.
Fred started school in a one-room schoolhouse with six grades. He had to walk to school, about three miles, rain, or shine. The youngest kids sat closest to the big wood stove. The older kids moved farther from the stove. There was only one teacher. After the sixth grade, he went to Tenino by bus.
In the summer between Fred’s 11th and 12th grades, Fred’s father died suddenly. The grain was approaching harvest. The responsibility fell to Fred, an only child, to manage the farm operation, along with his mother. With the help of neighbors and friends, the harvest was accomplished.
On May 31, 1950, Fred married Betty Jean Coleman in Olympia, WA. In 1951, the lease on the farm expired and was sold. Fred moved the farm operation farther up the valley. His mother moved to Centralia, WA.
In 1956, Fred chose to search for a less stressful way of life and accepted employment with the Soil Conservation Service, a branch of the Department of Agriculture, in Chehalis, WA, prior to a transfer to Kelso, WA.
In March of 1958, Fred was transferred to Quincy, WA, by the Soil Conservation Service. He rented a two-bedroom home for $55 per month. Working for the government did not provide a standard of living he desired. In early 1959, Fred decided to go to a real estate instruction school to pass a Washington State Real Estate Salesman’s Exam. He has been involved in the real estate business, until his retirement.
Fred is survived by daughters: Anna, who lives in Idaho, and Donna, who lives in Kentucky; and son, Paul of Quincy, WA. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.