Fredrick Donald Meiner
July 5, 1948 – April 24, 2023
Inglewood, CA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Fredrick Donald Meiner passed away on April 24, 2023, at his home with family and friends. Fred was born to Clara W. and Fred H. Meiner on July 5, 1948, in Inglewood, CA.
Fred spent most of his childhood in Inglewood, until 1960, when the family moved to Palmdale, CA, where he went to Sage Junior High and Palmdale High School. The family returned to Inglewood in 1965, and Fred finished high school at Morningside High School, graduating in 1966.
Fred went to work right out of high school for McDonald Douglas Aircraft Co. in Long Beach, CA, until he was laid off. Fred attended classes at Pierce Community College and Automation Institute, where he studied data processing. Fred went to work at North American Aviation as a computer operator while continuing to study programming. Following his lay off at North American, he went to work for Security Pacific National Bank in Los Angeles, CA, first as a computer operator and later, as a programmer.
In 1970, Fred moved to Eugene, OR, to open Car Care Center of Eugene in partnership with his father-in- law at the time. In 1976, Fred sold out his interest in the company and went to work driving a delivery truck for an acquaintance until the “non-compete agreement” ran out from Car Care Center. It was then that he met and married his forever partner, Suzanne Hickson. Fred never did start up a new business, instead he continued driving trucks until 1987, when he went to work for the International Brotherhood of Teamster Local #57 as Business Representative. Fred attended the Labor Education Research Center at the University of Oregon in Eugene, the National Labor College in Silver Springs, MD, and the IBT Leadership Academy in Washington, DC. In 1990, Fred relocated to Wenatchee, WA, to work for Teamsters Local #760.
Fred worked for the Teamsters until his retirement in 2008. Fred served on numerous committees and boards while working for the union including: the Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Board, the Workforce Development Council, and as a Trustee on the Joint Council of Teamsters #37 Credit Union.
Fred has also served on the North Central Technical Skills Center Administrative Council, and was two-time past president of the North Central Washington Central Labor Council.
Following his retirement, Fred went into business with Lynn Bourton, opening Diversified Human Resources Consulting, LLP. A small consulting company that served numerous businesses and public entities.
Fred had many hobbies, including surfing during and after his high school years, playing bass with Captain Beefheart, golf, model rail roading, fishing, and especially, hunting. Fred was also a big NASCAR race fan, Wild Hockey Team fan and loved most all sports.
Fred is survived by the love of his life, Suzanne Meiner, daughter, Cory Meiner of Eugene OR; sister, Kathi Romsa of Reseda, CA; and multiple nieces and nephews and in-law relations. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lee Meiner of Sedona, AZ.
Fred requested that there be no formal services for him. Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.