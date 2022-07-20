Fredrick W. Lieberg

Longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, Fred W. Lieberg, 94, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Fred was born in 1928, in North Dakota. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1946, and the University of Washington in 1950, with a bachelor's degree in business/accounting.
He met Shirley Zenger, his wife, during his junior high school years. They stayed together while Fred attended college, and married in 1949. They soon moved to Bridgeport, WA, where they started their family, and while Fred worked for the Douglas County PUD, which was in the early stages of building Chief Joseph Dam. In the early 60's, Fred became manager of the Douglas County PUD, and moved the family to East Wenatchee, WA. He was instrumental in building the A.Z. Wells Dam on the Columbia River.
Fred enjoyed hiking, camping, boating, and snow skiing with his family. He served on the Mission Ridge Ski Patrol for 30 years, and was an active member of the Rotary for many years. Fred was an avid mountain climber. He climbed many of the montains in Washington State; he shared his love of climbing with his son, Steve. Together, the two of them joined a group and climbed Mt. McKinley in Alaska in the 70's. In addition, Fred was also an active member of the Central Washington Mountain Rescue.
In the early 80's, he and Shirley built a beautiful 34 foot Roberts Sloop Sailboat in their back yard. The project took five years! In 1986, they christened the Maren, named after their first granddaughter, in Anacortes, WA, where they kept her in the winters. For 18 years, Fred and Shirley set sail each spring, headed to Alaska and returned in the fall. During their sailing years, he was an active member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary as a leader and boating safety trainer.
In recent years, he enjoyed his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Fred continued his lifelong enthusiasm for health and fitness by working out regularly at Worx (formerly Gold's Gym) in East Wenatchee, until he was 90. He inspired and awed many of his fellow gym mates with his extreme strength.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 73 years; son, Steve and Linda (wife) Lieberg; son, Scott and Michelle (wife) Lieberg; and daughter, Peggy and Dave (husband) Lieberg Johnson. Fred has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
