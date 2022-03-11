Freeman Moore passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 22, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1936, in Strawberry Plains, TN, to Geneva and Clarence Moore. The family of nine moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1946, in support of the WW II effort. Freeman joined the Navy in 1954. Following Boot Camp, he was assigned to the USS Bremerton. He proudly served for 22 years with a tour in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V.
Following his tour in Vietnam, Senior Chief Moore and his family moved to Brussels, Belgium, where he served for five years on the International Military Staff for NATO Headquarters. Upon retirement from the Navy, the family settled back in Leavenworth, where he drove semi-truck for Parton Trucking delivering lumber from mills to yards all over the state and started a Tom's Vending business.
Freeman completely retired, except for marshaling at the Leavenworth Golf Course, in 2000. Freeman married Kathryn Tanner of San Diego, CA, in 1956. Freeman and Kathy were blessed with two sons, Freeman “Skip”, Jr. and Curtis Roy. Kathy unexpectedly passed in 1986. Later on, Freeman married Jolene Slechta of Cashmere, WA.
Freeman is survived by two sisters and their spouses, Gail and Charles Lowe of Leavenworth, WA, and Joyce and James Monesmith of Leavenworth, WA; two sons and their spouses, Skip and Carrie of Cashmere, WA, and Curtis and Brenda of Seattle, WA; Ttwo stepdaughters: Jana Slechta of Gig Habor, WA, and Tammy and her husband, Mike Mangus of Cashmere, WA; and eight grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere, WA, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
