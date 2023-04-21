Friedrich Kevin Koslowski
March 18, 1992 - April 13, 2023
Friedrich Kevin Koslowski
March 18, 1992 - April 13, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Friedrich “Freddy” Kevin Koslowski, 31, was born March 18, 1992, in Yakima, WA, to Donna Allmen and Armin Koslowski. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary L. Stevens; aunt, Kornelia Koslowski; and grandfather, Friedrich Koslowski.
Freddy was known as a Gentle Giant, reaching 6' 7” with shoe size 17, a heart of gold, and would give even a stranger the shirt off his back. Whenever he left home and was asked where he was off to, his deep yet gentle voice answered “I'm gonna go help a buddy.”
He worked as a Glazier for Community Glass, and an Assistant Superintendent for Sage Homes during most of his adult life. His co-workers have fond memories of Freddy being a jokester and a prankster.
Freddy greatly enjoyed shooting, hiking, fishing, camping, putting pedal to the metal and muddin' up tires, long nights around the bonfire with close friends and family.
Sadly, Freddy's life ended suddenly and unexpectedly on April 13 , 2023 in Wenatchee, WA, where he resided with his sister's family.
He is survived by his mother, Donna (step-dad, Bob) Allmen; father, Armin Koslowski; grandparents, Ursula Koslowski and Carl (Rosie) Stevens; brother, Matthew Koslowski; sister, Nicole (Alan) Harper; niece, Minna; and nephew, Olin Harper; uncle, Duane (Sharon) Stevens; and cousins: Sarah (Jesse) Stevens, Cody (and son) Stevens, Karen (Craig) Whitehead (and children); uncles: Peter Reiner (Petra), and Dieter (Martina), and aunt, Renate Koslowski; as well as extended (and choice) family, and new best friend, his dog ~Benji.
We have been overwhelmed with kind gestures of condolences, thoughts, prayers, food, cards, warm hugs and gentle smiles, assistance cleaning up, flowers and with fun-loving stories of our dear Freddy. Thank you all for coming together and lifting us up during this very difficult time.
A Celebration of Life is to be held subsequently; date still yet to be determined. All will be welcome!
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.