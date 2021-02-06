G. Todd Cowan
Peshastin, WA
George "Todd" Cowan was born on January 19, 1932, in Leavenworth, WA, to George Massey Cowan and May Siemens Cowan and raised in Peshastin, WA. His entire life was lived in Peshastin, other than time spent in the military and at college. He peacefully died on January 30, 2021, at Mountain Meadows Assisted Living, surrounded by his family.
Todd graduated from Peshastin High School in 1950. After graduation, he served over 4 years in the U.S. Air Force Security Service during the Korean War. He then attended Washington State University and obtained his B.A. in Economics with honors in 1959. While at Washington State University, he met his future bride, Mary, who was introduced to him by his cousin, also Mary’s sorority sister. They were married on July 19, 1958, in Pullman, WA, and moved from Pullman to Peshastin, after his graduation in 1959. He initially worked in the orchards for his father. Soon, Todd and Mary owned and operated their own pear and apple orchards in the Upper Valley, later extending to Quincy to grow cherries and more apple varieties. It was not Todd’s original intent to make a career out of farming when he returned to Peshastin, and thought the move was only temporary. His plans were derailed, in 1960, however, when John McCoy unexpectedly sold him an orchard, while at the same time loaning him the money to make the down payment. He did this by writing Todd a check and asking him to endorse it and hand it back. Todd never forgot this generosity and always looked for ways he could pay it forward. He did not simply like to farm, he LOVED it. He continued his contributions to the farming operation until mid-December, when he was no longer able to drive.
Todd served as a mentor for many in the fruit industry, while also serving in many industry organizations. He was a director of the Blue Bird warehouse for 26 years and chairman for 13 of those years. He served on the Washington Apple Commission for 13 years and was chairman for two terms, as well as serving on the Washington Growers Clearing House board, which he chaired for two terms. He served on the Cashmere Valley Bank Board of Directors for 21 years and became Vice-Chairman. Todd was a Silver Pear Award winner, given for major contributions to the pear industry. While his service and achievement is significant, it pales in comparison to the importance of family and faith to Todd. While the last four years since his beloved wife’s death have been difficult, Todd enjoyed his family to the fullest. He was happiest when surrounded by family and his orchards, and knew the day would come when he would reunite with his beloved, Mary. Todd was a member of Wenatchee First Assembly of God and served as Deacon, Trustee, and Chairman. He was very involved in upper valley sports and loved to watch many of his kids and grandkids participate. He was a diehard WSU Cougar fan and loved attending games when he was able. He delighted in telling corny jokes to his kids and grandkids, where laughter and polite eyeball-rolling ensued.
Todd is survived by his three children: Stephen (Mary) Cowan, Barbara (Charlie) Coffin, and Robert (Suzanne) Cowan; eight grandchildren: Brittany (Jackson) Brower, Natalie (Daniel) Cowan-Liu, Garik (Jaime) Cowan, Whitney Coffin, Dominique (Ashley) Coffin, Sydney (Travis) Kretschman, Molly Cowan, and Hannah (Brendan) Wagner; ten great-grandchildren: Ethan, Amara, and Neiko Flansburg, Hannah, Joshua, and Kate Brower, Kaleah and Sione Coffin, Kassius Kretschman, Scott Cowan, and soon Baby Cowan and Baby Boy Wagner. Todd was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 59 years; and his two sisters, Mary Lou Valentine and Ruth Ann Cowan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 4-7:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Private memorial services will be held the following day on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Donations in Todd’s memory may be made to The Dwelling Place at hedwellingplaceshelter.org/donate, Cascade Booster Club, P.O. Box 715, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, or Mountain Meadows Assisted Living, 320 Park Ave., Leavenworth, WA, 98826.