G. Wiley Jones
September 7, 1927 - May 11, 2021
Bremerton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Wiley was born on September 7, 1927, to George W. Jones, Sr. and Mollie (Phipps) Jones in Colorado Springs, CO. Like many juniors, he usually went by his middle name to avoid confusion with his father, though over the years this caused other problems. Wiley lived his first nine years on the high plains of Colorado and then, in 1936, the family moved to Colorado Springs. As he grew older, Wiley and his friends were seen on their bicycles all over that scenic region.
In 1941, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA, where Wiley joined the U.S. Navy, the day after he graduated from Manual Arts High School, in Los Angeles. Trained as an Aviation Machinist's Mate, he worked on land based aircraft on the East Coast and later ,on the island of Guam. He was honorably discharged, in 1948, with the rating of AD3.
After a year in Salem, OR, he drove his 1933 Essex five window coupe (there were some wonderful old cars around in those days) back to Colorado Springs. There, he studied Commercial Art and Sign Painting for the next two years.
Having acquired a profession, he moved back to Los Angeles, driving the car of his life, a 1935 Packard Roadster. Talk about class, even in Los Angeles, nobody had a car like his. He painted signs for Broadway Hale stores and became a package designer for Sealright Pacific.
The Lord saved Wiley, while he was on a hunting trip up on the Continental Divide, in 1949. During the rest of his life, he served The Lord as a Sunday School Teacher, Awana Leader, Flock Leader, and served on the Deacons Board of the three Baptist churches.
As a member of Hoover St. Baptist Church, in Los Angeles, his eye was caught by a cute little blonde in the congregation. Upon some inquiries, it was elicited that Miss Patricia Ann Miller was only 15 years old. Thanking his informant, he bided his time. They were married four years later, in August of 1955.
In 1956, they fled the big city and moved to northern California. In Redding, he painted signs as a partner and ran his own shop. In 1962, he went to work for the California Department of Highways. He worked on both pavement marking and highway striping over a five county area.
Pat and Wiley loved the Redding area and spent a lot of time swimming in Lake Shasta and other outdoor activities. A son, Andrew, was born in 1961, and a daughter, Sandra, was born in 1963.
In 1965, they moved to Eugene, OR, and in 1966, to Wenatchee, WA, to work for PayLess Drug Store. Wiley enjoyed doing the store's newspaper ads and signs. Unfortunately, the PayLess main office eventually took over most of his advertising and sign duties and he wound up running a cash register for a couple of years, before retiring in 1993.
He also moonlighted sign work for years in the valley. He loved painting many narrow gauge steam engines.
Possessed of tremendous curiosity about everything, Wiley did a lot of reading archeology, geology, paleontology, history and a lot of other subjects. He was also knowledgeable about the old west and steam locomotives. Having had a hands-on education on WWII aircraft, he was prone to outraged expostulation by TV documentaries, where the producers ignorance or political leanings prevented them from telling it like it is.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he dearly loved his family. In later years, he started writing stories, mostly humorous accounts of his own or friends misadventures. Despite the fact that he thought people were funny and were always joking, he was blessed with many friends wherever he went.
He was a member of the Calvary Crossroads Church and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 64 years; two children: Andrew and Sandra; five grandchildren: Danielle, Alicia, Sarah, Zach, and Ben; and eight great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Anne, Josiah, Jeremiah, Brenden, Elijah, Chloe, and Melanie; sister, Madelyn; and nieces: Linda and Eva.