Gail "Hood" Simon

I can only imagine the celebration in heaven as Hood joined the ranks for the heavenly choir. Words cannot retell the songs he has sung (and written) and the lives that have been touched, during the 94 years he has been here with us. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on November 13, 1926, walked the bridge from East Wenatchee to attend Wenatchee High School, played football at Wenatchee Valley Community College, married Doris Mae Lucas, and celebrated 60 years together prior to her passing.
Discharged from the U.S. Navy, after serving in WWII, he graduated from NorthWest Christian College, and served as pastor in Terre Haute, IN, and Tekoa, WA, until he was led from the ministry to serve His Savior as a teacher, at Peshastin-Dryden school and then, to Wenatchee Valley College, where he later received Professor Emeritus status upon retirement. After “retirement” from WVC, Hood and Doris moved to Hilo, HI, where he taught at the University of Hawaii at Hilo several years, before returning to the Wenatchee Valley.
It is said “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. That was not a problem with Hood. Music flowed through his life. Directing and singing in church choirs, bell choir, calling square dances, composing, and recording original songs, he was even known to sing in the garden and in the shower.
He has been active at Cornerstone Christian Church throughout his life. His two favorite things, in his later years, were going to church and out to breakfast with friends.
He is survived by his sister, Chloe Corey; three children; nine grandchildren; and a passel of great-grandkids.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Christian Church, 12 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Family requests that memorial gifts be given to Cornerstone Christian Church or Habitat for Humanity, 615 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
