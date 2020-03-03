Gail Lee Valente
Rock Island, WA
Gail Lee Valente passed away February 7, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital after a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her family. Gail was born June 13, 1945, at Aberdeen, SD. Her parents were James and Jeannie (Thornton) Suddeth. She was the oldest of seven children. As a young girl, she traveled the country with her family. In 1965, she married John Ball at The Dalles, OR. They had two children, Jeanette and John Carl. The later divorced and she met Louis "Fred" Valente. They moved to California and lived most of their married life at Oxnard and Fresno, moving back to Washington in 2011, for their retirement. They were together for 51 years. Gail worked various jobs. Her most rewarding was as a CNA and her favorite one was working at a video store. She and Fred loved movies and have an extensive video library. Gail loved Clint Eastwood and would often say she settled for Fred because Clint wasn't available. She loved NASCAR; Terry Labonie, car #5 and Jeff Gordon, car #24 were her favorites. She loved the San Francisco Giants and the great "49'ers". The 49'ers never had a more loyal fan. Gail had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger, and could talk books, history, sports, and politics with anyone. She was a staunch Republican and Trump supporter. An animal lover, she always had pets. We would tease her that she was becoming the "cat woman of Rock Island" because this last year she had taken in some feral cats. Her dogs Maxi, Buddy, and Tubby are wandering around the house wondering where she has gone. Gail dearly loved her family.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannie Suddeth; sister, Martha Ellis of Leavenworth, WA; brothers: Ron, Bob, and Colin Suddeth of Rock Island, WA. She is survived by her husband, Fred of Rock Island, WA; her children: Jeanette and John Carl Ball of Fresno, CA, Louis "Junior" Valente of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jeannie Valente of Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and a soon to be great-great-grandchild; sisters: Iona (George) Voss and Mary Ann (John) McGarvey of Rock Island, WA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Salazar of Fresno, CA; brother-in-law, Dean Ball of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at her request. Memorials may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
"My mind knows that you are gone, but my heart will never accept it. I miss you so much." Mountain Wisdom