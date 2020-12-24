Gail Marie Haney
October 31, 1939 - December 22, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Gail Marie Haney passed away peacefully at her home on December 22, 2020. She left this world in her favorite place to be...her husband Glen’s arms. Gail was born in Fayetteville, AR, on October 31, 1939, to Edgar Gale Cress and Dorothy Mae (Rosebeary) Cress. Work was hard to find, and her family moved many times in her early years. She attended school in Orondo, WA, and later H.B. Ellison Junior High School in Wenatchee, WA. She married her husband, Glen, of 64 years on September 22, 1956. Gail retired form Cashmere Valley Bank, in 1995, to pursue her hobbies of sewing, cooking, and her most favorite of all, gardening. She took great pride in planning, selecting, and planting her flowers each spring. Her gardens were spectacular. Gail and Glen enjoyed camping, fishing, travelling to Reno and Las Vegas, NV, in the early years. She and Glen loved to dance and could really cut a rug! Later, they retired to Plain, WA, to the cabin Glen lovingly built for her among the pines. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and butterflies from her chair on the porch, surrounded by her petunias. When it was time to move closer to town, they up and bought back the family home much to the delight of their daughters and grandchildren.
Gail leaves behind her beloved of 64 years, husband, Glen Haney; daughters: Gina Marie Mulhall and son-in-law, Kevin Mulhall, Glena Cherie Valentine and son-in-law, Tony Valentine; grandsons: Kevin Casey "KC" Mulhall and his wife, Emily Mulhall, Ty Glen Mulhall; and granddaughter, Olivia Cherie Valentine.
Glen and family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Samuel Ortiz for his caring, gentle way with Gail, and to the first responders who graciously assisted us in our time of need.
A private family service will be held on New Year’s Eve. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.