Gail Trimble
June 20, 1950 – September 29, 2022
Gail Trimble
June 20, 1950 – September 29, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Gail Trimble was born in Ames, IA, on June 20, 1950, to Ralph and Betty Kurtz. She left for her new heavenly home on September 29, 2022. At the age of five, her family moved to Wenatchee, WA.
Gail graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1969. As a senior, she took an anthropology class and met Richard “Dick” Trimble. To say they "dug" each other would be an understatement. They were married in September of 1970, and thus their adventures started.
Due to the nature of Dick's job, they lived in Denver, CO, Seattle, WA, Anchorage, AK, Atlanta, GA, and Eugene, OR, before returning to Wenatchee in 2017.
Along the way, daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1972, son, Ryan, in 1977, and son, Kyle in 1982. Our kids will attest to the fact that Gail was the best mother they could have possibly had. Even their friends called her “Mom” and wanted to spend their time at our house.
Gail was a multi-talented person. Her interior decorating skills were the envy of anyone who stepped foot into our house. She was a gifted artist of stained glass and bronze. Most of all, she was "Bobo" to our seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. They adored her, and for good reason.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Doug. She is survived by her husband, Dick, of 52 years; daughter, Jen (Butch); son, Ryan (TJ); and son, Kyle (Ashley).
It's hard to put into words what Gail meant to our family and friends. We would like to thank Adrienne and the Hospice staff for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided in the final months.
A Celebration of Gail's Life will be held at a later date.
