Galen Miller
January 7, 1918 - February 13, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Our hearts are heavy to report the passing of Galen Leroy Miller on February 13, 2021, at the age of 103. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Wanda Johnson Miller, in 2019. Galen was born on January 7, 1918, in Weiser, ID, and was raised in Portland, OR. As an adult he was a superintendent for Erickson's Plumbing Co., the largest plumbing shop on the South Side of Chicago. He also was a prune farmer in Gridley, CA, held a Bachelor of Divinity from Bethany Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Religion from Chicago Theological Seminary. Galen served as pastor of Champaign, IL, Church of the Brethren, before being called to pastor the Sunnyslope Church in Wenatchee, WA. In “retirement” he served as executive minister for the Oregon/Washington District of the Church of the Brethren and was interim pastor for several churches across the country. Over the years, Galen volunteered his plumbing skills to many disaster relief projects across the country: Habitat for Humanity, two churches in Nampa and Boise, ID, Bethany Seminary in Richmond, IN, and numerous projects for friends and family. He loved golf and played the game well into his 90's, and hiked into the Grand Canyon with family members six times in his life, the last at age 91.
Galen is survived by his children: Jim (Pam), Sharon (Steve), Bill (Roxanne), Randy, Marsha (Ken); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was loved, cherished, and highly regarded for his kindness, wisdom, and generosity. He left people and the world a better place.
A Celebration of Galen's Life will be held when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Galen's online tribute page at www.Heritage MemorialChapel.com. Date of memorial to be determined.