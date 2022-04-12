Gary Arthur Montgomery

Gary Montgomery, 71, passed away peacefully Friday night, April 8, 2022, after a very quick and aggressive battle with pancreatic cancer. Gary was born to Arthur and Madge Montgomery in 1950, in Ventura, CA. He grew up in Ellensburg, WA, where he graduated from high school and later, met his wife, Dianne. They were married in Seattle, WA, in 1973, had their first two children, Courtney and Parker, in Great Falls, MT, and their third, Holly, in East Wenatchee, WA, where they raised their family.
Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family on Lake Chelan, where they kept their boat for many years. He loved fishing in Chelan, the Columbia, and San Juan Islands. He retired in 2015, from NC Machinery, the Wenatchee Caterpillar dealer. In retirement, he was an avid golfer, and he and Dianne were active members of the Leavenworth Golf Club. If not on the golf course, you could find him maintaining his immaculate yard, detailing his cars, or spending time with his three grandsons.
Gary is survived by his mother, Madge Montgomery; wife, Dianne Montgomery; and children: Courtney Stuart (husband, Andy), Parker Montgomery (wife, Jamie and their son, Owen), and Holly Pickens (husband, Justin and their sons, Asher and Charlie). He is also survived by his sister, DarrEll Sather; and brother, Steve Montgomery (Cindi).
A small Private Family Funeral will take place Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. A Private Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. His family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held on his birthday, August 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gary's name to pancreatic cancer research through the Lustgarten Foundation. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA..
