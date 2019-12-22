Gary Charles O'Bryan
March 1, 1948 - December 4, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Gary passed on peacefully, into the arms of our Lord, in his home at the age of 71, surrounded by family on December 4, 2019. Gary was born to Phalen and Iva (Woods) O'Bryan on March 1, 1948. He married Connie (Henderson) O'Bryan on March 10, 1967, with most of their lives spent living in Cashmere, WA. Gary was known for his humor, quips, jokes, and pranks always, with an Irish twinkle in his eye. Gary loved to spend time with his family and was a great husband and father. He truly adored all of his grandchildren and time holding his first great-granddaughter. Gary enjoyed time fishing, watching for deer near his home, and taking pictures. He also enjoyed working on and showing off his 1953 Willys Jeep, which he and his brother, Harold, drove as Grand Marshals in the 2013 St. Paddy's Day parade in Cashmere. Gary worked most of his life as a lumber grader, first for the Cashmere Mill and then, with Longview Fiber in Leavenworth, WA.
Gary is survived by his wife, Connie O'Bryan; daughter, Kelli (O'Bryan) Dean and husband, Dan; son, Doug O'Bryan and wife, Christina (Pate) O'Bryan; grandchildren: Rachel Dean, Kaylie (Dean) Reynolds and husband, Jordan, Emily Dean, Jacob Dean, and Allie O'Bryan; great-grandchild, Paisley Reynolds; two brothers: Harold O'Bryan and wife, Sara O'Bryan, Bill O'Bryan; and many other family and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Phalen and Iva O'Bryan; and brother Robert "Bob" O'Bryan.
As per Gary's request, a small Celebration of Life was held at Newsong Community Church in East Wenatchee, WA, on December 11, 2019, with close family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Confluence Health and especially, the Hospice Staff for their excellent care and affection.