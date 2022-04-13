Gary Dee Bykoski passed away April 1, 2022, peacefully at home with family by his side. Gary was fearless in everything he did and remained that way fighting pulmonary fibrosis.
Born August 17,1945, in McCook, NE, to Madeline Rose Banks. His adolescent and young adult life was spent in Orange County, CA, where he attended Fullerton Union High School and eventually met and married his wife of 56 years, Jeanie. Gary and Jeanie were lured to the Wenatchee Valley in 1972 by friends who had left California for the Great Northwest. Gary would live, play and race for the next 50 years in the Wenatchee Valley. Gary worked various occupations: Crystal Linen, several car dealerships from sales to service, as well as United Marketing. Gary had several businesses throughout the years: Al-Bright Pool Service, Woodsman Firewood and Plowing, J and G's Gas & Goodies, and Checkers Chicken. He stayed busy at Wenatchee Valley Speedway/Super Oval as well as umpiring softball.
"Grandpa Gary” or “Pops" was known to many in the Wenatchee Valley. Working hard and providing for his family, building friendships through generations, Gary was an anchor. Going fast, building engines and flashy paint jobs were all principles of Gary's personality that made him and his toys recognizable staples in the valley. From ball fields to beaches, race tracks to mountain ridges, Gary coached and mentored with enthusiasm and experience.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jeanie Bykoski, his daughter; Deena Fagg (Kip), two sons: Jered Bykoski and Cole Bykoski. Three grandsons: Jeddediah Fagg, Jaxxon Fagg, and Cohen Bykoski. Preceded in death by his brother, Charles Bykoski Jr., and his mother, Madeline. To honor Gary's life, the family will host a celebration this summer, his way. Exact details yet to be determined.
