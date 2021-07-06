Gary Gloyn
September 28, 1931 - June 19, 2021
Kennewick, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Gary was our father, friend and role model. For many in his extended family, he filled those roles too. Dad's compassion knew no bounds. Ask anyone who knew him and they would say that he was one of the kindest people they ever knew. No matter whether it was helping someone wire their house, moving their furniture, graciously donating money, or just comforting someone in need, Dad was there. He was a true father figure for so many who never had one. We had seen him, time and again, bestowing the same love and affection that he gave his own family to those he adopted as his own.
Dad lived a full life. A "bridge walker", Dad lived most of his life in East Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1950, the only member of his family to earn a diploma. Dad was a member of the 1948 Wenatchee Panther football team that tied West Seattle 6-6 for the state co-championship (the first televised HS game in the state of Washington). The surviving members met annually to reminisce and reconnect. Dad loved baseball and football, passing down this legacy and competitive spirit to each of his children. Dad was very proud of all the accomplishments of his children and grand-children.
Dad married his childhood sweetheart, Norma Hinman, in 1950. Together, they raised four children and numerous dogs. Dad and Norma celebrated 70 years of marriage, in 2020. During that time, they travelled all over the world and spent many years enjoying their boat time in the San Juan Islands. The couple was active in many churches and philanthropic activities, including Serve Wenatchee and Habitat for Humanity. Dad was a wonderful husband, who devoted his life to God and family.
Dad worked short stints at Boeing and Pacific Fruit, before settling back in East Wenatchee. He would recount his times working on the Rocky Reach Dam and Wanapum Dams, as some of his most unique and interesting jobs. Dad would end up working at the Wenatchee Alcoa plant for 36 years, retiring as a line coordinator, in 1993. In retirement, Dad was a busy as ever. In 2009, the couple moved to Charlotte, NC, to follow God's calling and spent several years actively serving, mentoring, and creating many new vital friendships. Dad and Norma were all about giving and serving.
Dad had a wonderful sense of humor. He liked a good prank or practical joke, usually at the expense of a fellow family member! Dad's laugh and outgoing happiness was contagious. You were a better person for knowing Gary Gloyn. He was a good man.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma; daughter, Janet (Steve) Parkhill; and sons: Jeff, Paul, and Stuart; as well as numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Lucille Ward, Jack Gloyn, Harry Gloyn, and Lavonne Wilson; and grandson, Spencer Gloyn.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Donations can be made to Chaplaincy Health Care at https://chaplaincyhealthcare
.org/, and 22 Until None at https://www.22untilnone.org/
donate (or similar veterans suicide organizations).