Gary Hegge, Sr.
June 19, 1938 - December 20, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Gary Hegge, Sr., 82, a longtime Wenatchee Valley resident, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Gary was born a ten pound, iron willed, Norwegian baby on June 19, 1938, in Tacoma, WA, to Harold and Vernita Hegge. He grew up quickly while living with his family on Angle Lake, always finding odd jobs as a boy. Gary had a special bond with his Grandpa Ollie, who taught him practical skills such as caring for tools, sharpening saws, and just spending time with him. Gary first spotted the love of his life, Jean, riding her bicycle near his home. She was the one! They married as teenagers and purchased a small trailer (of which they were very proud) and moved to a piece of farmland near Kent, WA. Gary worked sewing and hanging awnings for Seattle Tent and Awning midweek, delivering appliances on the weekends. Thankfully, both Gary and Jean were blessed with large doses of common sense, perseverance, and commitment. They welcomed two daughters while living in Kent.
Gary and Jean and their young family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1963, where they operated a Honda Motorcycle Dealership. They welcomed a son in 1972. They enjoyed 55 years together before his beloved wife, Jean, passed away in 2011.
Gary had a great love of fishing, hunting, and flying, that brought many memorable ocean and mountain adventures. His detailed preparation lists, his great courage, and his unstoppable determination always made us smile. He also enjoyed home life – tilling and planting his annual vegetable garden, cutting firewood, fixing all things, and providing well and caring for his family.
Gary is survived by his three children: Joan (Bruce), Nancy (Randy), and Gary Jr.; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
We are most grateful to Marla and her caring team at RiverWest Retirement, for all their love and help during our dad’s last year. Also, thank you to the Hospice team of nurses and staff and Dr. Michelle Straus. You have blessed us all with your outstanding care and your love.
