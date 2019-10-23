Gary Lee Allard
Omak, WA
Gary Lee Allard passed away peacefully at his home, on October 18, 2019, after an extended illness. Gary was born on November 10, 1947, in Snohomish, WA, to Patricia Allard. Soon after his birth, the moved to Naches, WA. Gary graduated from Wapato High School in 1966 and joined they U.S. Coast Guard three days later. He spent most of his service in Honolulu, HI, on small boats, as a diesel mechanic, doing Search and Rescue. After he was honorably discharged, he worked for Sunnyside Tractor as a mechanic. It was there that he began his career in farm equipment sales. In 1982, the family moved to Omak, WA, where he started work for Hamilton Farm Equipment Center, which he continued for nearly 30 years.
Gary was an avid snowmobile and ATV rider and he was an active member of the Butte Busters Snowmobile Club and the Washington State Snowmobile Association. His other love was gardening and at one time he had over 100 rose bushes. He could tell you every rose bush by name.
In August of 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Williamson, in Honolulu. In 1969, they welcomed a son, Daniel, and in 1980 and 1981, two daughters, Jennifer and Anna.
Gary is survived by his wife, Betty, of 51 years; his daughters: Jennifer (Brandon) Mayer of Glendive, MT, and Anna (Aaron) Randall of Okanogan, WA; four grandchildren: Jacob and Nathon Randall, and Nora and Julia Mayer; his mother, Patricia Rennie; brothers: Mike and Keith; sisters: Jeri, Shannon, and Tricia; and a special aunt and uncle, Bertie and John. The family would also like to thank Tom Windsor and Doug Walla for taking such excellent care of Gary. He was preceded in death by his son, Dan Allard, in 2017.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.